Florida confirms 8,010 cases of coronavirus, 128 deaths

(WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health have released the newest number of coronavirus cases. The state has confirmed 8,010 cases and 128 deaths. There are 97 cases in Escambia County, 46 cases in Santa Rosa County, and 46 in Okaloosa County. Florida is currently under a “stay at home” directive from Governor Ron Desantis. You can read more about the order here.
