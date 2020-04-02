Florida confirms 8,010 cases of coronavirus, 128 deaths

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health have released the newest number of coronavirus cases. The state has confirmed 8,010 cases and 128 deaths. There are 97 cases in Escambia County, 46 cases in Santa Rosa County, and 46 in Okaloosa County. Florida is currently under a “stay at home” directive from Governor Ron Desantis. You can read more about the order here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories