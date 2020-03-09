Florida boy fulfills snow, ice dream with visit to Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An 8-year-old Florida boy achieved his dream of making a snowman in Alaska.

Matthew Santiago, a cancer survivor, visited the Fairbanks Ice Art Park towards the end of February with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Matthew battled Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. After chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, stem cell transplants, radiation treatment and months of immunotherapy, Matthew is diagnosed with no evidence of the disease.

Park officials offered Matthew more than a tour. They let him ride a telescopic forklift to help harvest a thick block of ice for ice sculpting.

