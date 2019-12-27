Florida American Legion investigating Post 33 in Pensacola after shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The American Legion, Department of Florida, has seized the Pensacola American Legion Post 33 following a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

An official with the American Legion confirmed to News 5 the organization was seizing the property. Pensacola Police public information officer Mike Wood told News 5 police were there to assist in keeping the peace as the parent organization seized the Pensacola property.

This seizure follows the Thursday shooting during a party that left a 17-year-old injured.

Pensacola Police say the party was ending when the shot was fired. Police spokesperson Mike Wood says there’s been issues at other teen parties at the American Legion in the past.

“We have had issues from disturbances, to fights, to shots being fired,” Wood said Thursday.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

