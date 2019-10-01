Florida adds more days to Red Snapper season

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron Desantis with the Flordia Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has added six more days to red snapper season. The FWC says surveys by anglers this season is what initiated this move by the state.

Added Red Snapper days in Florida:

October 12-13

October 19-20

October 26-27

“Florida is the fishing capital of the world thanks to our pristine natural resources and an abundance of fisheries, including red snapper. FWC has shown that this fishery is sustainable, so we are happy to provide these additional recreational fishing days to anglers.”

Red snapper caught on these days must be harvested in state and federal waters. State-for-hire operations are only allowed in state waters.







“These additional days would not be possible without the Gulf Reef Fish Survey,” said FWC Chairman Robert Spottswood. “Thank you to every angler who has taken the time to return surveys, talk to staff and participate in this program. Innovative data collection is opening doors and allowing unprecedented management opportunities for Florida, benefitting Gulf anglers.”

To take a Gulf Reef Fish Survey, click here.

For more information about the FWC and red snapper season, click here.