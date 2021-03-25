Florence Police Officer struck by lightning

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence Police Officer was struck by lightning during the severe storms on Thursday, according to Chief Ron Tyler.

According to reports, the officer was putting out barricades at the intersection of Chisholm Road and Gresham Road. Other Florence Police Officers were able to provide immediate first aid and transported him to the North Alabama Medical Center.

Chief Tyler says the officer is awake and alert.

The chief said the officer does have some burns.