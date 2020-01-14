Flora-Bama looking to hire 200 new employees by hosting job fair

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — If you are looking for a job on the Gulf Coast, you can head down to the Flora-Bama.

The popular venue is looking to hire 200 people to work at their five businesses by hosting a job fair January 14th and 25th.

Managers will be out holding interviews to find people to fill empty positions at the Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto, Flora-Bama Yacht Club, Flora-Bama Ole River Grill, and Flora-Bama Marina & Watersports.

You have to be at least 16-years-old to apply for some positions and at least 18 for others.

If you are hired, training will start immediately to get a head start on the 2020 season.

The job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

