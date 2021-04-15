Flooding, hail creating problems Thursday in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Flooded roads in south Baldwin County made for a tough commute Thursday morning as drivers navigated the high water.

“I think they need to figure out a way to get this water drained,” said Leslie Pearson, who is in town from north Alabama attending a condo owners’ meeting in Gulf Shores.

Hail fell in Magnolia Springs, but it wasn’t as large as the hailstones we saw last week in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores that damaged buildings and vehicles. Still, it’s not something visitors wanted to see on spring break.

“We’re from Buffalo. We got a foot of snow, so this is still better,” said Daniel Kuznetesov, who’s visiting Gulf Shores this week.

Rain continued to fall up until about noon. It finally slacked off, providing some relief.

“We’re still enjoying ourselves. It’s a nice walk this morning,” Sofia Badanin said.

No sun was in sight Thursday afternoon, though. Pearson said she should be focused on other things, but instead her attention is on the weather.

“That all this water goes down and everybody gets to have a good weekend and the city needs to figure out a way to drain the sidewalks,” she said.

West Beach Boulevard’s eastbound lanes were covered with water Thursday. Portions of Fort Morgan Road were also dealing with flooding problems.