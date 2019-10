FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – Friday is Flomaton Police Chief Bryan Davis’ last day with the department. In honor of this, they’re giving away 25 challenge coins to the first 25 people who show up to the Flomaton Police Department today.

The address is 2125 Ringold St Flomaton, Al 36441.

Chief Davis has accepted a position with another department, we’re told.