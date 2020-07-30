Flight Works Alabama is a new airspace exhibition and education center in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a brand new airspace exhibition and education center in Mobile County, Alabama. Flight Works Alabama partnered with Airbus and the State of Alabama in order to get this facility ready for takeoff.

News 5’s Meteorologist Colleen Peterson met with Kayley Robinson, Marketing and communications manager at Flight Works, and was able to get a sneak peek of the exhibit.

“Flight Works Alabama is an interactive aerospace education center housing over 40 hands-on exhibits,” Kayley said.

The top attractions include a device that allows you to control the wings of a model aircraft, virtual reality, and a flight simulator where you can test your flying skills.

“Our vision was to inspire our visitors to become interested in the aviation industry, specifically middle and high school students who are preparing to look for careers we want them to know that there are career opportunities within the aerospace industry,” Kayley explained.

They have a classroom, workshop and fabrication room for classes based around aviation.

“We offer flight works Alabama certifications such as 3D printing and sublimation but we also offer NC3 certifications which is a partnership with the national coalition of certification center.,” Kayley explained.

They also have a 3 week summer camp starting August 10th.

“We are offering two camps for rising 7-12 grade students we are calling them our creative design camps,” Kayley said. “They are for 3D printing and sublimation and there are 12 students per class so we can maintain COVID regulations.”

