Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the Tropical Storm Barry

Flash flood warning for parts of southwest Alabama and Florida Panhandle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 p.m. for the following areas:

• Mobile County in southwestern Alabama…
• Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama…
• Western Escambia County in south-central Alabama…
• Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida…

At 12:35 p.m. CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Also,
 rainfall rates have been observed between two and three inches per hour locally. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Saraland, Gonzalez, Bay Minette, Atmore, Foley, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Citronelle, Bayou La Batre, and Creola.

