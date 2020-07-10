Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday for former Florida Governor Wayne Mixson

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says flags will be at half-staff Saturday July 11 in honor of former Governor Wayne Mixson.

Gov. Mixson passed away July 8, 2020.

Please see the below statement Governor Ron DeSantis issued on the passing of former Governor Wayne Mixson:

“The First Lady and I mourn the loss of Wayne Mixson, a World War II veteran who served as Lieutenant Governor and Governor of Florida and was appointed U.S. Ambassador under President Jimmy Carter. We extend our condolences to his family as our state and country celebrate his legacy.”

Mixson served as the 39th Governor of the State of Florida. Mixson also served as the Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce. He previously served in the Florida House of Representatives for 6 consecutive terms. President Jimmy Carter appointed Mixson as a special ambassador to Ecuador. He was also a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Gov. DeSantis says the flags of the United States and the State of Florida should be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, the City Hall of Tallahassee, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: