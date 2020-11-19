Fla. woman sentenced for setting up fake law firms

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman accused of setting up two fake law firms and pretending to be an attorney has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Court records show that 41-year-old Roberta Guedes was sentenced Wednesday in Tampa federal court. She pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. She was also ordered to pay $14,318 in restitution to her victims. According to court documents, Guedes graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 2014 but twice failed the Florida Bar exam. Despite never being licensed to practice law, Guedes incorporated two fake law firms and set up offices in downtown Tampa.

