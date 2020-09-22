Fla. Governor proposes penalties for violent protests

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Republican governor says the state is going to get tough on people who turn violent during protests.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a legislative package on Monday that calls for felony-level penalties on anyone who damages property, causes injury or destroys public property. There would a mandatory minimum six month in jail for anyone who hits a police officer during a protest.

The proposed package would strip municipalities of state money if they defund law enforcement. It would also create new penalties for people who harass people in restaurants during a violent assembly. People from out of state would face enhanced penalties for participating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories