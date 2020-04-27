Fla. Gov Desantis to soon announce plans for reopening businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that parts of the state are now “on the other side” of the coronavirus outbreak, and he will soon announce whether he will lift restrictions that have shuttered much of the state’s economy.

The governor said at a Sunday briefing in Orlando that the “hysteria” in the early weeks of the outbreak has not materialized in Florida, despite dire speculation there would be many more deaths than the 1,000 the state has recorded thus far. As of Sunday, the state had more than 31,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

