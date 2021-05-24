Fla. company official posted conspiracy theories before being picked to conduct Arizona election audit

FILE – In this May 6, 2021, file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Maricopa County officials on Friday, May 21, directed the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the county’s 2020 election count to preserve documents for a possible lawsuit. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, FIle)

(AP) – The audit of election results in Arizona’s largest county could have been done by an experienced election auditor. But instead the president of the Republican-controlled state Senate picked a small, obscure Florida company whose leader posted election conspiracy theories on Twitter. That’s led to a strange scene in Arizona for the past several weeks. And even some Republicans in the state are fuming at the audit in Maricopa County.

The company that received the contract is called Cyber Ninjas. It never even submitted a bid. Senate President Karen Fann says she doesn’t remember how she heard of them.