Five Things To Do This Weekend: Dec 4th-6th

Joe Jefferson Players Present: Songs For A New World.

Performances this weekend will be at the GulfQuest Amphitheater, and Dec 11-13 performances will be at Medal of Honor Park Pavilion. More Information and tickets here.

1920 Murder Mystery Dinner

Friday 6:30PM Renaissance Riverview – Mobile. Seating is limited. Order your tickets now. More information here.

St. Lawrence Christmas Bazaar

Arts, Crafts, Antiques, Food, and more! Saturday and Sunday 9AM-3PM 370 Section Street in Fairhope. More information here.

A Pirate’s Christmas

Saturday and Sunday 10AM-5PM Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds in Milton. Bring a toy, canned goods, and wear a mask for a $5 Voucher to Santa’s Workshop! More information here.

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Donate a new unwrapped toy to make Christmas special for children on the Gulf Coast. The need is great this year. Check here for drop-off locations and times.

