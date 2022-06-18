PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities are investigating after five people were shot at a Pensacola nightclub.
According to a news release from the Pensacola Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12:30 Saturday morning at The Pelican’s Nest on East Intendencia Street.
Four of the victims were found outside in the club’s parking lot. A fifth victim later showed up at the hospital.
All five victims sustained what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made so far.