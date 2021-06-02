Five charged after Navarre restaurant fight

(WKRG) — Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office have charged five people for their involvement in a fight at a local family restaurant.

Deputies were called to Stripes Pub and Grill in Navarre on May 15 at about 9:45 p.m. for a fight in the bar area of the restaurant. When deputies arrived, several of the people involved in the fight left the scene, and one person required EMS treatment for serious injuries.

Deputies arrested the following people:

· Phillip Owen Davis – arrested 5/21 – Battery, Affray & Disorderly Conduct

· Brian Scott Sanders – arrested 5/25 – Battery, Battery on person 65+, Affray, & Disorderly Conduct



· Melvin Lorenzo Belden – arrested 5/21 – Affray & Disorderly Conduct

· David Allen Webb – Warrant for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly weapon w/o intent, Battery on person 65+, Affray, & Disorderly Conduct

· Bret Andrew Smith Carl – Warrant for Affray & Disorderly Conduct

Deputies say the fight involved people wearing “Pagan” motorcycle club patches.