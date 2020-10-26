Fisherman rescued after falling off bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent a picture of a water rescue near Bob Sikes bridge Monday afternoon.

Photo courtesy: Tom Kettinger

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says a person was using a cast net to fish under the bridge and fell into the water.

Fire Rescue crews used a jet ski to pull them out around 3:45 p.m. The person was transported to a local hospital, their injuries are unknown at this time.

The PIO tells WKRG News 5 that ECSO is investigating.

