PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent a picture of a water rescue near Bob Sikes bridge Monday afternoon.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says a person was using a cast net to fish under the bridge and fell into the water.
Fire Rescue crews used a jet ski to pull them out around 3:45 p.m. The person was transported to a local hospital, their injuries are unknown at this time.
The PIO tells WKRG News 5 that ECSO is investigating.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fisherman rescued after falling off bridge
- Stimulus update: Pelosi pushes White House on virus testing as cases surge
- Absentee voting deadline in Alabama is 3 days away
- Barrett confirmation would tilt court conservative for generations
- Netflix releases trailer for Selena Quintanilla series chronicling rise of Tejano superstar