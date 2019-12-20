Fisher-Price’s charcuterie board sparks debate online

(CNN) – Move over Peloton, another company has found itself in social media crosshairs.
The play-set seen in the video above by Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online. It’s called Fisher-Price’s “Snacks for Two” Charcuterie Board.
The toy maker’s website says it’s for preschoolers aged 3 and up.
The 15-piece set includes fake marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins. And one must not forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.
People online have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster-ish and too high brow.
Others defend the toy calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids or even now.
