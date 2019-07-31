First year teachers make ‘promises’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Some of Mobile County’s newest teachers are making promises ahead of their first year in the classroom.

First-year Mobile County public school teachers wrote their promises on poster board and revealed them during a workshop this week.

One teacher promised “to promote a positive classroom environment, treat everyone with respect, learn something new everyday, challenge ourselves, and keep an open mind!” Another teacher promised to “build new relationships, and to keep learning.”

The Mobile County Public School System shared a photo on Facebook showing the teachers holding signs featuring their promises.

Students return to school in Mobile County on August 6.