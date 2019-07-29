First sea turtle nest hatch of season in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The first reported turtle nest hatch of the season happened Sunday night in Orange Beach. According to Brent Williams, turtle nest H2 had its “boil” last night.

“The team and about 200 beach-goers got to see just how badly things could go if “Share the Beach” volunteers were not around. Light from nearby structures and street-lights caused almost all of the emerging turtles to TURN AWAY from the water and head toward certain death. Trained volunteers collected all 47 and released them near the Gulf,” Williams posted.