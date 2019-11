BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Bay Minette Police Department is sponsoring a First Responders charity softball tournament Saturday.

The event will be held at the Bay Minette Sports Complex. The opening ceremony starts at 7:30 a.m., with 14 teams of police, fire and other participants.

All proceeds will be donated to the winning team’s charity of choice. Everyone is invited to attend. Those attending are asked to bring at least one canned food item, which will be donated to a local food bank.