First pictures, video in from tornado damage in Rankin County

STAR, Mississippi (WJTV) – A tornado touched down in Rankin County early Wednesday morning. It knocked out power for hundreds of people and there are several reports of trees down. Approximately 8-10 homes were damaged. There are no reports of injuries. MEMA will head to the scene today to assess the damage.

The tornado is part of a system in the middle of the country that’s dumping snow on one side of the storm and severe weather on the other, according to 12 News Chief Meteorologist Ken South.

The pictures are from Star, Mississippi. Count on 12 News to bring you continuing comprehensive coverage online and on air.

