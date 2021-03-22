First Lady Jill Biden making tour stop in Alabama

First lady Jill Biden waves to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, during a visit to the Massey Cancer center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities. in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Birmingham this March.

On Friday, March 26, the First Lady will travel to Birmingham in part of the Help is Here tour to amplify how the American Rescue Plan addresses childhood poverty.

Jill Biden is not the only one traveling on the tour. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are also hitting the road on the Help is Here tour. The mission of the tour is to educate Americans on what’s inside the COVID-19 relief package.