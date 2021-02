WASHINGTON D.C. (WKRG) — First Lady Jill Biden had a surprise message and early Valentine’s greeting for the country at the White House Friday.

Overnight, a display of hearts was placed on the North Lawn of the White House.

Each heart had one word – much like the traditional candy hearts – but with a special message for challenging times. “Kindness, unity, compassion and healing.” One of the signs was even signed by the first lady.