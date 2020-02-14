First ever Swamp Boat Parade coming to Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A parade is coming to Bay Minette later this month to kick off Mardi Gras for the north Baldwin County area.

The first ever Swamp Boat Parade is taking place on February 22nd at 2 p.m.

This is a people’s parade and there’s still time to sign up to be a part of this event. Float registration is open to those wishing to participate. Floats must be a vessel safe for Alabama waters. Each float must have a captain.
Entry fee is $100 per float.

For more info, contact James Phillips 251-209-9662

