First covid-19 case reported in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has its first confirmed case of covid-19 according to the updated map from the Florida Department of Health.

As of Monday at 6pm there were 160 cases in the state of Florida, including the one in Escambia County, one in Santa Rosa County, and one death in Okaloosa County. 5 people have died in Florida.

