UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line.

Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff Tyree Jones

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).

Officials said they received a call about the fires around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

Crews worked to put out the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and Terry Road.

Some of the buildings that were damaged by the fire include Epiphany Lutheran Church and Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. There was also a fire at the JSU baseball field.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a suspected arsonist set the fires near the JSU campus. There are no reports of any injuries as of Tuesday morning.

The Capitol Police Department and the Jackson Police Department (JPD) also responded to the scene.

Authorities are currently working to find the suspect. Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect, who was identified as Devin McLaurin. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact JPD at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Surveillance picture of Jackson arson suspect, Delvin McLaurin. (Courtesy: JPD)

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba addressed the fires.

“We don’t yet know who or why, but I want to thank the firefighters because they were able to respond to that and still get back to the stations, so that people could set up for ah… set up for voting precincts,” Lumumba stated.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with investigations into the arson cases, along with special agents with ATF New Orleans.

SFMO deputies are investigating the fire at the JSU baseball field because it is state-owned property. SFMO was also asked by the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) to assist with the investigations at Epiphany Church and Greater Bethlehem Temple Church.

“JFD has asked the Fire Marshal’s office to bring in two of our arson K9s to investigate at the churches,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “We are looking for a suspect. If you have any information, you could receive a reward of up to $5,000, if that information leads to an arrest and arson conviction.”

To report information about these fires to the SFMO, call 601-359-1061.

With an election Tuesday morning, no polling places were reported to have been impacted by the fires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.