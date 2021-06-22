Pregnant woman jumps from second story apartment in early morning fire, eight families displaced

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pregnant woman jumped from a second story apartment to escape flames and smoke at Bay Oaks Apartment early Tuesday morning.

The woman, who is 7-months pregnant, was transported to the hospital with what are described as “moderate injuries.” Her boyfriend also jumped from the window. His injuries are minor.

A total of four people were injured in the two-alarm fire, which started shortly 5:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Mobile Fire-Rescue. All four were transported to the hospital. Their injuries are described as moderate and they are all expected to survive.

The fire started in a unit at the complex on Augusta Street in downtown Mobile. Flames quickly spread to other units inside the building.

Eight families are displaced.

This story was updated at 8:30 a.m. to reflect new information from officials.