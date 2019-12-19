Firefighter injured battling house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire Wednesday evening in Mobile.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, suffered a significant injury to his lower leg, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue public information officer Steven Millhouse.

“He was quickly treated and transported to a local hospital for definitive care,” Millhouse wrote in a press release.

As fire crews responded to the home on Brucewood Drive around 6:45 p.m., heavy smoke was seen coming from the single-story house.

One person who lived in the home was also taken to the hospital after complaining of moderate chest pain and difficulty breathing.

Fire investigators are examining the scene to determine what caused the fire.