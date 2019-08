GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Kids in and around Gulf Shores got a little relief from the heat at Firefighter Friday hosted by Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue.

This was the second annual event that allows kids to cool off in the spray from one of the fire department’s ladder trucks. They also were treated to games, music and food.

The event is a fun way for firefighters to build on the relationship they have with the community and especially children they protect every day.