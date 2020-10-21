Fire reported at peanut plant north of Atmore

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several fire departments have responded to a fire Tuesday night at Tri County Peanuts in Escambia County, Alabama.

Tri County Peanuts is located in Huxford, north of Atmore.

WKRG News 5 has learned multiple departments are on scene fighting the blaze.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories