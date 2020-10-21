ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several fire departments have responded to a fire Tuesday night at Tri County Peanuts in Escambia County, Alabama.
Tri County Peanuts is located in Huxford, north of Atmore.
WKRG News 5 has learned multiple departments are on scene fighting the blaze.
LATEST STORIES
- How states are planning for coronavirus vaccine distribution
- Fire reported at peanut plant north of Atmore
- Senate Republicans introduce amendment to prevent ‘packing’ of Supreme Court
- Ohio police suspend officer caught on video dragging teen
- Pink’s husband shares why he’s teaching his 3- and 9-year-old children to handle firearms