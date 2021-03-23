Fire fighters save deaf dog, duckling from storm drains

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - After most stayed dry for the first half of today, that rain has moved in quickly. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and isolated wind gusts of up to 40-50 mph are possible through the afternoon, evening, and overnight.

There is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather for our western communities this afternoon and tomorrow which means one or two of the storms we see could be strong or briefly severe. There is also a Flash Flood Watch out for most of the News 5 area through Friday morning. Rainfall totals between 4 and 9 inches are possible across our area.