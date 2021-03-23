Fire fighters save deaf dog, duckling from storm drains

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The St. John’s County Fire Rescue was busy on March 21 rescuing both a deaf dog and a duckling from storm drains.
DOG RESCUE:
Yesterday morning, SJCFR and SJCSO responded to a call of a dog stuck in a drainage pipe. The owner stated that their visually impaired and deaf dog mistakenly got out of the house and went missing. They located him inside the pipe and called for help. Engine 14, Squad 4, and USAR 4 arrived and realized the dog was located in the center of the drainage pipe. The crews work for about two hours tying to free him. He was scared and tired but not injured. He was happy to be reunited with his family! Great Teamwork Guys!!!
DUCKLING IN DISTRESS:
E10 was called in today to help with a Duckling in distress! When the crews arrived they found a duckling in the storm drain and Mama duck frantically pacing nearby with her other ducklings.The duckling was rescued from the storm drain and reunited with its mama and siblings! Good Work Guys!