Fire destroys house on Kent Road in Mobile

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Fire truck_1522530330940.png.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -– A home on Kent Road was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.

At about 1 a.m., the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department dispatched multiple units to the 3600 block of Kent Road for reports of a home on fire. Heavy flames and thick, black smoke was visible from the single-story house.

No one was home at the time of the incident. Firefighters were able to extinguish flames and fully mitigate the scene by 1:30 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. The home has been ruled a total loss.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida