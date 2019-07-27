Fire destroys house on Kent Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -– A home on Kent Road was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.

At about 1 a.m., the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department dispatched multiple units to the 3600 block of Kent Road for reports of a home on fire. Heavy flames and thick, black smoke was visible from the single-story house.

No one was home at the time of the incident. Firefighters were able to extinguish flames and fully mitigate the scene by 1:30 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. The home has been ruled a total loss.