Fire destroys home in Fairhope

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A fire destroyed a home Sunday night in Fairhope.

We’re told the home is located on Boothe Road. The man who saw the home in flames says he and his daughter just happened to be in the area and rushed to the scene. They were able to bust out windows on the bottom floor of the home, alerting anyone inside of the fire.

According to family, the owners were away at a Super Bowl party when the fire broke out. The couple lost their dog in the fire.

A Gofundme page has been created to help the family.

We’ve reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories