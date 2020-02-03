Fire destroys home in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A fire destroyed a home Sunday night in Fairhope.

We’re told the home is located on Boothe Road. The man who saw the home in flames says he and his daughter just happened to be in the area and rushed to the scene. They were able to bust out windows on the bottom floor of the home, alerting anyone inside of the fire.

According to family, the owners were away at a Super Bowl party when the fire broke out. The couple lost their dog in the fire.

A Gofundme page has been created to help the family.

We’ve reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story.