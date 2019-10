BELFOREST, Ala. (WKRG) – An open house is scheduled for this weekend at the Belforest Volunteer Fire Department on County Road 54 West in the Belforest community of Daphne.

The open house will include exhibits, truck tours, fire attack simulation, photos, snacks and door prizes. The event is for the entire family.

The open house will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 25490 County Road 54 West.