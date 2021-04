MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Firefighters were called for a second time Thursday morning to a business on Spring Hill Ave.

Firefighters were first called to 1113 Spring Hill Ave. after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters then returned to the scene just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Most of the damage was isolated to the back of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.