Fire crews respond to early morning call at Pensacola retirement community

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
escambia county fire_1522112932396.jpg.jpg

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fire crews responded to an early morning call at the Northpointe Retirement Community earlier this morning. When crews arrived, they found no evidence of a fire but smoke instead. No one was hurt and no damage has been reported. The call was initially reported as a fire by Florida Highway Patrol.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories