Fire crews respond to early morning call at Pensacola retirement community

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fire crews responded to an early morning call at the Northpointe Retirement Community earlier this morning. When crews arrived, they found no evidence of a fire but smoke instead. No one was hurt and no damage has been reported. The call was initially reported as a fire by Florida Highway Patrol.
