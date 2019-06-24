Fire at Thomasville Walmart closes store Sunday evening

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Walmart is expected to open at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The Walmart in Thomasville is closed Sunday evening because of an electrical fire.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day said the fire department was called for a fire isolated to the main electrical panels in an exterior building controlling many of their freezers and coolers.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. No damage was done to the interior of the store.

Walmart has a rapid response team headed to the store to repair the damage in the hope they can reopen tomorrow morning.