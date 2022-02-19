Mobile, ALA. (WKRG) – A fire at a local seafood restaurant is under investigation.

According to a news release from the Mobile Fire-Rescue P.I.O.:

“At approximately 12:01 AM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to Cajun Corner at 7080 Airport Boulevard. Upon arrival on scene, MFRD personnel described a single story, commercial building with large amounts of thick, black smoke present.

Fire suppression teams were able to make entry into Cajun Corner from the front and rear doors of the restaurant. Heavy flames were discovered in the kitchen, and crews immediately began their initial fire attack.

There were no civilians discovered inside of the structure nor in the area. Firefighters were able to successfully gain access to adjacent businesses in order to ventilate varying quantities of smoke.

Within approximately 20 minutes, all signs of flames in Cajun Corner were successfully extinguished. There were no firefighters injured during the incident.

Following a preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. This is an ongoing investigation.”