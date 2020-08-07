Fire at Jackson landfill burns well after dark

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — The tire fire at the Jackson Landfill was all but doused Thursday night.

While progress was made, and no one was hurt – burning rubber is an obstacle.

“It could be a few hours or it could be a few days,” said Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor. He also said he’s grateful for the help from responding departments. Crews came from all over Clarke County, as well as Washington County.

As day turned to night, firefighters continued to douse the blaze with water — but also dirt to suppress the flames.

“We contacted EPA, the regional center out of Atlanta, and then we just made the report to the national response center,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite.

