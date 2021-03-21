FHP: Minor injuries in Garcon Point Bridge car crash

Top Stories

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 7-year-old girl from Arkansas suffered minor injuries after the car she was in was rear-ended on Garcon Point Bridge Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a 42-year-old Destin man driving an SUV rear-ended a sedan driven by a 21-year-old Russellville, Arkansas, man at 3:05 p.m. The report says two other females, whose ages are not included in the report, were in the car along with the 7-year-old. All passengers in the sedan were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

