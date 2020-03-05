FHP investigates fatal crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old woman was killed in a car crash along I-10 in Santa Rosa County Wednesday night. It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 40. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Travis Smith of Orlando was driving a semi-truck when he tried to avoid colliding with Trudy Pittman’s car. The two collided and Pittman was killed in the crash.

