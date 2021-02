ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man was killed when he was struck by an SUV on Davis Highway at about 7 p.m. Friday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The accident happened near Ladd Drive. The report says the man was trying to cross the roadway when he was struck. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.