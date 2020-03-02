FHP: 39-year-old Pensacola man killed by hit and run driver

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit and killed a man walking along West Jackson. 39-year-old Andrew Given was hit and killed early Sunday morning.
Investigators believe he was hit by a truck or an SUV. He later died at Baptist hospital. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (850)484-5000 or by dialing FHP (347) on their cellular phone.
