FEMA Mobile Registration Center in Santa Rosa County changes location

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A FEMA mobile registration center in Santa Rosa County will change locations, effective Wednesday, Oct. 21. The Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) that has been operating at Pensacola State College South Santa Rosa Center will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and reopen Wednesday morning at Gulf Breeze Community Center, 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another registration center in Santa Rosa County is at Pensacola State College, 5988 U.S. 90, Milton, FL 32583. The hours are from 9 a.m. 6 p.m.

The centers operate under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required. It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;

Downloading the FEMA App; or by

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

The following information is necessary when you register:

Address of the damaged dwelling where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

