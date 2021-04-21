Feeding the Gulf Coast giving out 1,000 boxes of food this Friday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast will be handing out 1,000 boxes of fresh food to families at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on April 23.

“This is going to be a very smooth and positive experience for our volunteers and for the clients that are coming to receive the food,” said Michael Ledger, President and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast.

There is no pre-registration — all you need to do is show a valid ID to receive a box. They will start handing out the boxes at 9 a.m. but it is recommended to get there as early as 7 a.m.

“This box is approximately 30-32 pounds. It includes fresh fruits, as we discussed apples, we’ve got fresh potatoes,” Ledger said.

The box also includes taco meat, hot dogs, cheese, milk and more! To find more details, you can follow the link to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“The food we provide is nutritious, it’s food that’s going to help sustain someone in a healthy way,” Ledger said.