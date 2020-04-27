Feeding Families helps more than 1,100 households in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 60,000 pounds of food has been donated to more than 1,100 households in the Crestview area. 150 volunteers worked with Feeding Families Friday night to donate food to families in need, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers were medically screened before getting access to the food. Volunteers also wore face masks and gloves while working. More than 250 families showed up to receive donations.

Courtesy of Brian Hughes

