Feeding Families helps more than 1,100 households in Crestview

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) --Conversations between Governor Kay Ivey's office, state legislators and others were happening on Monday about reopening the state's economy. Ivey is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday at changing some of the state health orders that have been in effect for almost a month.

State Senator Chris Elliott who represents Baldwin County's District 32 was on the task force headed by Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth that made recommendations about reopening many businesses that have been shuttered. He says while reopening is needed, it might not be what some people expect, at least not initially.