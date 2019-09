STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) A FedEx delivery truck caught on fire at a gas station in Stockton early Friday morning.

Video shows the delivery truck burning at the gas pumps at the Circle K gas station on Highway 225 near I-65 around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The video shows one store employee taking cover, running away from the glass doors. Ethan Giles, who witnessed the fire, tells News 5 no one was hurt.